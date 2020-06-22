National

SA to help Victoria trace COVID-19 cases

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. - AAP

South Australia will send a team of contact tracing experts to Victoria where there's been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says the three SA officials will travel to Melbourne on Tuesday and spend three weeks there supporting local health officials.

"Victoria has had a significant surge and there have been more than 116 cases identified in the last seven days and 75 per cent of those have been the result of community transmission," Mr Wade said.

"It's very clear that as they continue to investigate those cases, they will need to get in early and to get in early you need to have the public health specialists who can interview the particular cases and trace their close contacts."

Premier Steven Marshall said local officials were "very hopeful" that Victoria would get on top of the current spike in coronavirus infections and it was in the national interest for it to reduce the number of new cases.

"The entire country is on Victoria's side," he said.

But Mr Marshall also cautioned that what had happened in Victoria was worrying and could impact on SA's decision to reopen all its borders from July 20.

He said SA would take decisions based on what was best for public health.

"We are looking at the issue of borders very carefully and very closely at the moment," the premier said.

"We won't be opening our borders if it's not safe to do so."

