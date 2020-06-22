National

New SA plant making millions of face masks

By AAP Newswire

A new Adelaide plant making medical-grade face masks has already produced more than one million, with stocks sent to the Northern Territory, the ACT and Tasmania.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says it's been a wonderful achievement of the Detmold company to get the plant up and running in 14 weeks.

The plant will provide 100 million masks to the federal government for the national stockpile and once it reaches full capacity will produce up to one million masks every day.

