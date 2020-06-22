Virus test denied despite cruise ship link

Despite David Annesley's requests to be tested for COVID-19 after collecting his mother-in-law from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, it was days until he was allowed to be swabbed.

His wife's mother Helen was one of about 2700 people to pour off the Ruby Princess when it docked in Sydney on March 19 and Uber driver Mr Annesley was there to collect her.

She self-isolated after her arrival and two days later went to hospital with aches and pains, and was a confirmed COVID-19 case a day later.

Mr Annesley believed he was coming down with something on March 23 but thought he may be "paranoid about what was going on".

His wife called NSW Health to explain the circumstances but was told she and Mr Annesley would not be eligible for testing.

"Until your mother tests positive, there's no need for you to come in," was the message from health authorities as recounted by Mr Annesley on Monday to an inquiry investigating the cruise ship's arrival.

Later that day, on March 23, Helen's test result came through as positive.

Mr Annesley was allowed to get tested on March 24 and his positive result was confirmed two days later.

He said he chose to self isolate at home and received daily calls from NSW Health.

"I was possibly borderline for needing hospital care but I felt like I was getting better care here (at home) and being able to get out in the sun which I thought was probably the best thing that was fighting it."

"They would ask, 'have you got any questions of us and I would always ask questions but they said 'we're not from a medical background, we'll come back to you'.

"They never, ever came back with an answer."

Mr Annesley told the inquiry NSW Health said self-isolation for 14 days and a symptom-free status for three days would clear him of being infectious, even though he would still return a positive result.

"Have you asked them how they know if you tested positive you can't transmit the disease?" counsel assisting the inquiry Richard Beasley SC asked.

"No I didn't ask that question, I felt like I wasn't getting any answers so I stop asking the questions."

The inquiry earlier heard from Jill Whittemore who flew into Sydney from San Francisco with four others to take part in the cruise.

She flew back to the US on March 19 and developed symptoms two days later. She contracted the virus along with two of her travelling companions who died.

Ms Whittemore said nobody from Australia contacted her after she tested positive to ask about her close contacts on the ship.

More than 20 coronavirus deaths across Australia have been linked to passengers who disembarked the Ruby Princess when it arrived in Circular Quay on March 19.

The inquiry continues.