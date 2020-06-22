National

Vic shooter jailed for attempted murder

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian man who fled interstate after he shot a biochemist point-blank in the head over a drug plot has been jailed for more than a decade.

Dean Guest admitted he attempted to murder Mark Handler at Castlemaine in May 2017.

The 53-year-old promised to pay his victim's rent, worth $6100, if Handler, a biochemist, cooked ice for Guest.

But the victim never produced the drugs and weeks later Guest went to the house armed with a handgun.

He shot Mr Handler once in the head and left him bleeding on the floor of his living room before fleeing.

The crime was "reprehensible" and Guest showed "no mercy" towards his victim after the shooting, Supreme Court Justice Jane Dixon said on Monday.

Miraculously, Mr Handler survived but was left with nerve damage to his face.

Despite this, Mr Handler previously said he felt no-ill will towards his shooter and wanted his life to improve.

Guest fled to Albury after the shooting before he was found days later in Western Australia in his ute, with the handgun he used in the shooting and a sawn-off shotgun.

The murder of Guest's son, Billy, in Geelong late last year also had a profound impact on him, Justice Dixon said.

"You have reached a waypoint in your life where you appear determined to turn over a new leaf," Justice Dixon said.

Guest was working as a youth mentor to younger prisoners, had taken self-development courses and wanted to help his family when released from jail.

He had a criminal history including priors for assault, drug trafficking, firearms offences and recklessly cause injury charges.

Guest also admitted to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

"You appear to have finally seen the error of your ways," Justice Dixon said of Guest.

She jailed him for 11 years and four months. He must serve at least seven years before he is eligible for parole.

