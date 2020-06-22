NSW blocks rego of Takata cars: court

Nearly 150,000 vehicles have had their registrations blocked in NSW over the threat of deadly Takata airbags firing metal fragments at drivers and passengers, an inquest has heard.

Vehicle owners who have not replaced their faulty airbag will have their vehicle's registration suspended if they don't act within eight weeks of a warning letter being issued.

Other states and territories are considering following the lead of NSW, David Kell SC told the inquest into Australia's first known fatality connected to the bags.

"This provides a further incentive - if one were needed - to check the status of a consumer's vehicle," he told the NSW Coroners Court on Monday.

The figures came to light at the resumption of the inquest into the July 2017 death of Sydney father Huy Neng Ngo.

The 58-year-old died minutes after his Honda CRV was involved in a minor collision and part of an airbag inflator fired into his neck, slicing a key artery and his trachea and shattering his spine.

The critical non-alpha airbag was scheduled to be replaced two days before the crash but was re-booked for a date in October 2017, his inquest has been told.

While nearly 3.6 million airbags have been replaced, about 170,000 vehicles subject to a compulsory recall are still fitted with potentially deadly airbags.

Another type of faulty Takata airbag - Nadi - has been linked to the deaths of two other Australians, the inquest heard on Monday.

Up to 78,000 vehicles with those inflators are subject to a voluntary recall.

"As a matter of extreme urgency, consumers should check whether their vehicles are subject to any airbag recall and, if they are, take steps urgently to have their airbags replaced," Mr Kell said.

"They should undertake such checks even if they have previously had one or more airbags replaced - as different types of airbags are recalled at different points in time, and what was a replacement airbag may itself now need replacing."

Consumers can see if their vehicle is affected by visiting ismyairbagsafe.com.au and entering their registration plate. They can also text "TAKATA" to 0487 247 224 and follow the prompts.