WA’s cold feet on border after virus spike

By AAP Newswire

WA Premier Mark McGowan. - AAP

Western Australia's hard interstate border closures look likely to remain in place while Victoria grapples with a spike in coronavirus infections.

Premier Mark McGowan and Health Minister Roger Cook will make a coronavirus announcement on Monday afternoon.

It is likely to relate to a further easing of restrictions within WA, where there are just three active cases, rather than the state welcoming back interstate visitors.

The outbreak in Victoria, where COVID-19 case numbers are at a two-month high after six days of double-digit growth, has reinforced WA's reluctance to reopen borders.

Mr McGowan said health officials are closely monitoring the situation in Victoria.

"Clearly it makes you have second thoughts," he told 6PR radio.

"Particularly because this community spread in Victoria has now been going on for about a week and they can't track it down.

"They've actually shut down parts of their economy they had reopened. So that's the risk - if you get the virus back you then have to start shutting down again."

The premier has also shut down talk of a travel bubble with South Australia and the Northern Territory. He said based on Commonwealth advice, it would breach the constitution if WA reopened to some jurisdictions but not all.

He said it was particularly concerning Victoria, unlike other states, had patients back in intensive care.

"Victoria now has people back in ICU and if the community spread continues, they'll get a lot more," Mr McGowan said.

"Remember a couple of months ago, we were worried our ICUs would overflow and people would be, like in other countries around the world, literally dying in corridors and dying in the streets.

"We've avoided all of that. It's very important we continue to just do things right, keep people safe and get our economy within our hard borders up and running."

