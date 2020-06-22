National

Man dies after Melbourne CBD stabbing

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police officers block off Market street in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

A man has died after being stabbed in Melbourne's CBD.

Officers were called to a hotel on Market Street just after 5am on Monday following reports the man in his 20s had been stabbed.

The attackers ran off and the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

But the 21-year-old Kurunjang man later died.

Detectives are investigating whether those involved are known to each other and have appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low. College students were required to wear the new uniform from the start of the year, with...

Madi Chwasta
News

Jenny finishes as a preschool teacher after 48 years

After more than 48 years, Katandra West resident Jenny Heaps will finally leave preschool. Having been a kindergarten teacher for nearly five decades, Ms Heaps has nurtured and educated more children then she can even remember. Next month Ms Heaps...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton women rejoice police checks no longer needed to access IVF

Tatura’s Brooke Cimera and husband Josh had been trying to get pregnant for five years before they finally turned to IVF. It was a mentally and physically exhausting period, as Brooke watched her other friends starting families while they continued...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire