Vic cabinet shuffle after three MPs depart

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has unveiled his new-look cabinet after a major scandal claimed three ministers and sparked a police investigation.

Natalie Hutchins, a former minister who resigned in 2018 after the death of her husband, will take up the portfolios of corrections, crime prevention, victim support and youth justice.

Former upper house president Shaun Leane will take on the portfolios of local government, suburban development and veterans, with the premier noting the first-time minister's "very real personal connection" to the latter role, as the son of a World War II veteran.

Essendon MP Danny Pearson will become assistant treasurer as well as Minister for Regulatory Reform and Government Services.

The trio were promoted to the cabinet on Thursday, replacing disgraced powerbroker Adem Somyurek and his factional allies Marlene Kairouz and Robin Scott.

Their portfolios were confirmed on Monday via press release.

Mr Somyurek left the Labor party as it moved to expel him last week following allegations of "industrial-scale" branch stacking.

He was also caught in covert recordings using sexist and homophobic language to describe his colleagues.

Mr Somyurek was the local government and small business minister.

Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott stepped down from cabinet after allegations their staff were involved in the operation, but have vowed to clear their names.

Some of Ms Kairouz's portfolios including consumer affairs, gaming and liquor regulation have been taken over by Melissa Horne, who was dumped from her role as Public Transport Minister.

Meanwhile, Ben Carroll will step into the roles of Minister for Public Transport, Roads and Road Safety.

Upper house MP Jaala Pulford is to take on employment, innovation and small business.

Martin Pakula has scored the specially-created COVID-19 portfolio of Industry Support and Recovery, as well as the business precincts portfolio.

He is already the minister for jobs, major events, racing, sport, trade, tourism.

Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan has nabbed a new title as Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop.