No bail after NSW Hunter police bashing

By AAP Newswire

Three police officers have been assaulted in a melee following a routine vehicle stop in NSW's Hunter region, with one of two men allegedly involved on the run.

A silver Ford hatchback that was allegedly being driven in a dangerous manner was pulled over in Telarah on Sunday evening.

Police say driver Tyrone Fernando and a male passenger exited the vehicle, with Fernando allegedly pushing and punching the officer. The sergeant suffered a fractured eye socket.

It's alleged both men ran off, with 20-year-old Fernando coming to blows with two other policemen at a nearby railway corridor before his arrest.

The Curlewis-based Fernando was charged with a number of serious driving offences, as well as police assault and resisting arrest.

He appeared before magistrate John Chicken at Maitland Local Court on Monday and was refused bail to return to Newcastle Local Court on August 19.

His male passenger remains on the run, while two female passengers have been interviewed by police.

