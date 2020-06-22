National

Fires ravage NSW ground-dwelling species

By AAP Newswire

Wildlife survival from NSW bushfires. - AAP

Areas of northeast NSW ravaged by bushfires have suffered a 90 per cent reduction in ground-dwelling species, a wildlife survey has found.

The World Wide Fund for Nature Australia-funded study was conducted at two sites in the Torrington State Conservation Area in February and five sites within the Gibraltar Range National Park in March by Eco Logical Australia.

Ecologists found the number of ground-dwelling species detected was less than 10 per cent of what would normally be expected.

The study found fires had burnt away ground cover and canopy, with only high-mobility species such as kangaroos and wallabies found on a regular basis.

Two small mammals and five skinks were the only low-mobility, ground-dwellers located during the search while typically ground-dwelling birds such as the quail-thrush and scrubwren went undetected.

Eco Logical Australia's Dr Frank Lemckert said the absence of smaller reptiles likes skinks and dragons highlighted the negative effect of the bushfires.

"If drought and fire become more frequent under a changing climate then smaller and less mobile species are likely to decline and may become extinct," Dr Lemckert said in a statement on Monday.

WWF Australia conservation scientist Dr Stuart Blanch said the survey reinforced the importance of protecting unburnt forests.

"These two protected areas should provide cool mountain refuges from the impacts of global heating. Yet both burnt," Dr Blanch said.

"It's a wake-up call.

"Australia should lead the world in an energy transition to renewables."

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann on Monday called on the NSW government to do more to protect threatened species and expand the national park estate.

"Even before the bushfires, NSW was in the grips of an extinction crisis, but the massive loss of native animals over the summer has pushed our wildlife to the brink," Ms Faehrmann said in a statement.

The royal commission into the summer's bushfires heard last month more than 300 nationally-listed threatened plant and animal species were in the path of fires around Australia, putting them at risk of extinction.

Academics have suggested more than 800 million animals were killed in the unprecedented blazes across NSW alone.

