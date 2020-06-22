National

NT speaker asked to quit over ICAC report

By AAP Newswire

Independent Member for Goyder Kezia Purick during campaigning. - AAP

1 of 1

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has recommended the speaker of the Territory parliament consider resigning after an anti-corruption investigation.

Mr Gunner says an inquiry by the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption has found that Kezia Purick engaged in corrupt conduct on the balance of probabilities over the creation of a new political party.

The report is not a finding that an offence has been committed, which the chief minister says is a matter for the director of public prosecutions.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Return of owners to Vic racetracks delayed

Racing Victoria has deferred the return of racehorse owners to Victorian tracks for at least 24 hours.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Appleby eyes second Melbourne Cup success

Charlie Appleby is dreaming of a second Melbourne Cup success with Cross Counter after an encouraging run in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Freedmans settling into a winning groove

Brothers Michael and Richard Freedman have been working hard to establish their Sydney training partnership and set a strong foundation for future success.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire