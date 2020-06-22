National

Serial con artist jailed for eight months

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A "despicable" serial fraudster and conwoman who faked having cancer to get cash to spend on holidays has finally been jailed for her crimes.

Hanna Dickenson was jailed for eight months for breaching a "lenient" sentence and continuing to defraud those around her.

The 26-year-old was ordered to serve eight months by Victorian County Court Judge Paul Lacava for her "despicable" offending.

Dickenson lied to her parents and told them she had cancer and needed money for treatment overseas.

Friends and family gave thousands to help her beat her fake illness but she spent the cash partying and on expensive holidays.

It was "despicable" offending, Judge Lacava said.

"You conned them into taking pity on you,."

She was ordered to serve a non-custodial sentence in the community over the cancer scheme in 2018 and was warned to behave.

"You did not take the opportunity to rehabilitate yourself or to learn from your mistakes," the judge said.

Instead she falsified documents to get a $30,000 car loan among other charges and was ordered to serve three months in prison.

She immediately appealed the decision but Judge Lacava re-sentenced her for those crimes on Monday.

"The public needs to be protected from you and you will be sent to prison," he said.

She is also facing further charges of faking a reference over her car loan rort.

"In other words it's alleged you deceived the court," Judge Lacava said.

While he accepted the serial conwoman had a personality disorder he rejected her claims she had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Return of owners to Vic racetracks delayed

Racing Victoria has deferred the return of racehorse owners to Victorian tracks for at least 24 hours.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Appleby eyes second Melbourne Cup success

Charlie Appleby is dreaming of a second Melbourne Cup success with Cross Counter after an encouraging run in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Freedmans settling into a winning groove

Brothers Michael and Richard Freedman have been working hard to establish their Sydney training partnership and set a strong foundation for future success.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire