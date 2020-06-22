Eden-Monaro voters cast ballots early

National
Eden-Monaro voters cast ballots earlyBy AAP Newswire
Almost one in three voters in the NSW federal seat of Eden-Monaro have so far opted to cast their ballots early or by mail.
Early voting has only been open in the by-election for a week with 6650 early votes cast.
Since postal voting applications opened on May 25, a total of 26,286 applications have been lodged.
The July 4 by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labor MP Mike Kelly and is being contested by a field of 14 candidates.