Qld road projects get $415m funding boost

By AAP Newswire

PM Scott Morrison.

New road projects and safety upgrades in Queensland will receive a $415 million cash injection in a bid to stimulate the economy.

The federal and state governments will jointly fund 14 shovel-ready projects expected to support 700 jobs during the coronavirus recovery.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says further investment in infrastructure will play a critical role in helping Queensland's economy.

"Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs," he said on Monday

Projects in the NT will have $53 million pumped into them, while roads in the ACT will get $35 million in funding brought forward.

