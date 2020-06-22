Mining lobby backs green power, Paris deal

National
Mining lobby backs green power, Paris dealBy AAP Newswire
Australia's peak mining lobby group will release a road map on Monday to cut carbon emissions as it throws its support behind the Paris Agreement.
The Minerals Council of Australia wants to use clean energy and electric vehicles at mines across the country.
"This is a time for action, instead of vague virtue-signalling about future ambitions without the courage to outline concrete plans," chief executive Tania Constable told The Australian on Monday.