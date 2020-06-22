National

Mining lobby backs green power, Paris deal

By AAP Newswire

Minerals Council of Australia Chief Executive Tania Constable. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's peak mining lobby group will release a road map on Monday to cut carbon emissions as it throws its support behind the Paris Agreement.

The Minerals Council of Australia wants to use clean energy and electric vehicles at mines across the country.

"This is a time for action, instead of vague virtue-signalling about future ambitions without the courage to outline concrete plans," chief executive Tania Constable told The Australian on Monday.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Lights, camera, action for Vic cinemas

Cinemas in Victoria are allowed to reopen from Monday despite the number of patrons permitted in theatres dropping from 50 to 20 over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Tom Petty family angry at Trump campaign

Tom Petty’s family will be filing a cease-and-desist order against Donald Trump after the US president used a song of the late rocker’s at a campaign rally.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Cobain guitar sells for $A9m to Aussie

Australia’s Peter Freedman has paid a record-breaking-eye-watering $A9 million for the guitar of grunge icon Kurt Cobain but says he would have paid even more.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire