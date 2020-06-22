National

Claremont murder accused’s defence resumes

By AAP Newswire

CLAREMONT MURDER TRIAL - AAP

1 of 1

The defence barrister for the accused Claremont serial killer will resume his final pitch on Monday, urging a Perth judge to consider there is reasonable doubt as to Bradley Robert Edwards' guilt.

The lengthy judge-alone WA Supreme Court trial has heard from more than 200 witnesses, but the former Telstra technician did not take the stand and his counsel Paul Yovich did not call anyone to testify.

Edwards, 51, admits attacking three other females before the murders of secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997, but insists he is not responsible for the killings.

The most crucial piece of evidence is Edwards' DNA recovered from a combined sample of two of Ms Glennon's fingernails.

In his closing address last week, Mr Yovich told Justice Stephen Hall that if he did not accept Edwards' DNA got there during a fight for her life, then he could not find Edwards guilty of any charges.

Edwards' DNA was already at PathWest because it was recovered from a 17-year-old girl he abducted from a Claremont park, then dragged through a nearby cemetery and raped twice in 1995.

Mr Yovich said lab contamination - although rare - was possible and pointed to other examples of errors.

After Mr Yovich finishes his closing remarks, Justice Hall may take months to deliver his verdict because he must explain his reasons in a detailed judgment, which is likely to be hundreds of pages long.

Latest articles

Opinion

Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry Shepparton Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts? I would like to see Damian Drum...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

What’s worth keeping from the COVID era?

Now that the COVID doona is coming off, I’m not so sure. The other day I found myself in a traffic jam on Wyndham St as people tried to get into one lane coming out of McDonald’s and heading towards the new SAM blockage.

John Lewis
Opinion

People who want to look clever rely on memory. People who want to get things done make lists

SANDY LLOYD IS MAKING A LIST AND CHECKING IT TWICE I love a good list. If it’s possible to make a list for something, then I’m sure I’ve done it. From grocery shopping and ‘to do’ lists, to Christmas cards and party...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire