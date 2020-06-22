National

Assange’s fiancee raises health concerns

By AAP Newswire

Julian Assange's fiancee wants the Australian government to help him. - AAP

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's fiancee has raised concerns about his health and pleaded for the Australian government to help return him to his family.

Stella Moris and Assange, who is being held in the UK's Belmarsh prison, have two young children together.

The 48-year-old Australian is fighting extradition to the US to face 17 charges of violating the US Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion.

"He's very unwell and I'm very concerned about his ability to survive this," Ms Moris told 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday night.

"He's not a criminal. He's not a dangerous person. He's a gentle intellectual, a thinker."

Assange didn't appear via video link for his most recent court matter in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court in early June.

His defence team had emailed court that their client had "had respiratory problems for some time", the court heard.

WikiLeaks confirmed Assange had been advised against going to the video conferencing room in Belmarsh prison by his doctors and was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to an underlying lung condition.

Assange is next scheduled to appear in court on June 29 for a routine call over.

Ms Moris, 37, said Assange was being kept alone in a tiny room and was "very depressed".

"I want people to understand we're being punished as a family," she said.

"I'd like to ask Scott Morrison to do everything he can to get Julian back to his family."

Assange fathered two children with Ms Moris, a South African-born lawyer, during his time in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He is accused of publishing thousands of secret US diplomatic and military files, some of which revealed alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The charges carry a total of 175 years' imprisonment.

