National

Slopes open with COVID rules in place

By AAP Newswire

Ski resorts in NSW and Victoria are reopening this week. - AAP

1 of 1

The ski season will officially kick off in NSW and Victoria after weeks of delay due to the coronavirus.

But it will not be quite business as usual when the mountains open up from Monday, with social distancing rules in place and lift passes needing to be pre-purchased at some spots.

Thredbo in NSW and Mount Buller in Victoria will start operating ski lifts from Monday, while Perisher and Victoria's Mount Hotham and Falls Creek will start turning lifts on from Wednesday.

Ski resorts will operate at a reduced capacity and group ski and snowboarding lessons are not permitted, while all accommodation and facilities at the ski fields will have screening and safeguards in place.

The late start to the ski season comes just days before school holidays in Victoria and a few weeks ahead of NSW school holidays in what will hopefully give the areas a much needed tourism boost.

According to snowwatch.com, Perisher and Thredbo will see only a small smattering of snow over the coming days, while Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller can expect a bit more powder than their NSW counterparts, but it is not expected to linger long.

Latest articles

Opinion

Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry Shepparton Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts? I would like to see Damian Drum...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

What’s worth keeping from the COVID era?

Now that the COVID doona is coming off, I’m not so sure. The other day I found myself in a traffic jam on Wyndham St as people tried to get into one lane coming out of McDonald’s and heading towards the new SAM blockage.

John Lewis
Opinion

People who want to look clever rely on memory. People who want to get things done make lists

SANDY LLOYD IS MAKING A LIST AND CHECKING IT TWICE I love a good list. If it’s possible to make a list for something, then I’m sure I’ve done it. From grocery shopping and ‘to do’ lists, to Christmas cards and party...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire