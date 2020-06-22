National

Vic places Qld border reopening in doubt

By AAP Newswire

Popular Gold Coast theme parks like Dreamworld are set to reopen. - AAP

Queensland is gearing up to reopen its borders in the second week of July but a potential second COVID-19 wave in Victoria places the timeline in jeopardy.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the government's intention was to reopen the borders when the next round of restrictions are eased on July 10 but Victoria's coronavirus concerns could delay that.

Queensland's borders have been effectively shut since late March to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

The state recorded zero new cases again on Sunday and has not been adversely affected by a Black Lives Matter rally two weeks ago which drew some 30,000 protesters.

"Fortunately, we can now say that having seen more than two weeks pass since that rally, we don't believe anyone contracted coronavirus at the rally," Mr Miles said.

"The last thing we want to do is lift the borders, have lots of people come here for school holidays, spread coronavirus in our state, and then force us to go backwards on restrictions.

"Clearly what's happening in Victoria will be a matter we will need to take into account in those considerations," Mr Miles said.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded another day of double-digit cases.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne prompted Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young to include all 31 local government areas in Greater Melbourne as well as bordering areas of Murrindindi, Mitchell, Moorabool, Macedon Ranges and Greater Geelong as hotspots.

It means Victorians can expect to spend two weeks in confinement if they do step foot in Queensland.

However, opening up stadiums has been a much easier proposition for Queensland's Labor government, with major sporting venues allowed to have 25 per cent capacity, up to 10,000 spectators, from next weekend.

