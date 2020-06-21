National

ALP Eden-Monaro candidate goes virtual

By AAP Newswire

Labor candidate for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain speaks to the media. - AAP

1 of 1

The Labor candidate for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election has attacked the Morrison government for keeping its future plans for the JobKeeper wage subsidy secret until after the July 4 polling date.

Kristy McBain took to Facebook on Sunday to post her live virtual campaign launch due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Campaigning across the large NSW seat that surrounds the ACT, she said she has met many workers and small businesses that are unsure what the future holds with JobKeeper.

Treasury is presently reviewing the $1500 per fortnight JobKeeper payment - a key support measure during the pandemic - even though it is not due to finish until September.

However, the results of the review won't be known until July 23, when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down an economic update.

"(They are) keeping it secret from us until after the by-election on July 4," McBain, a former mayor of Bega, told her supporters who had logged into the launch from across the seat.

"That's just not good enough."

She said almost every single person and business that shared stories with her on the campaign trail wanted the same thing.

"They want a plan," she said.

"A plan for local jobs, a plan to fix local roads ... a plan to fix mobile black spots, a plan to invest and protect hospitals and TAFE, and a plan to protect public service jobs."

Speaking from his home in Sydney for the launch, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese said the people of Eden-Monaro have gone through the "triple whammy" of drought, bushfires and the now the coronavirus pandemic.

"They have had the extra whack from government that simply hasn't come through for them,' Mr Albanese said.

"Kristy has Eden-Monaro in her veins. Kristy will be a strong voice in Canberra."

The by-election was called after sitting Labor MP Mike Kelly retired because of ill health.

Latest articles

News

Jenny finishes as a preschool teacher after 48 years

After more than 48 years, Katandra West resident Jenny Heaps will finally leave preschool. Having been a kindergarten teacher for nearly five decades, Ms Heaps has nurtured and educated more children then she can even remember. Next month Ms Heaps...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton women rejoice police checks no longer needed to access IVF

Tatura’s Brooke Cimera and husband Josh had been trying to get pregnant for five years before they finally turned to IVF. It was a mentally and physically exhausting period, as Brooke watched her other friends starting families while they continued...

Charmayne Allison
News

Theft from motor vehicles on the rise in Greater Shepparton

Shepparton police have seen a spike in theft from motor vehicles around town over the past 12 months according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data. The data released on Thursday shows theft from motor vehicles was the top criminal incident...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic Labor sacks one minister, second quits

The Victorian Andrews government has lost two ministers after Adem Somyurek was sacked over branch stacking allegations and Robin Scott stood down.

AAP Newswire