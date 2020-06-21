ALP Eden-Monaro candidate goes virtual

The Labor candidate for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election has attacked the Morrison government for keeping its future plans for the JobKeeper wage subsidy secret until after the July 4 polling date.

Kristy McBain took to Facebook on Sunday to post her live virtual campaign launch due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Campaigning across the large NSW seat that surrounds the ACT, she said she has met many workers and small businesses that are unsure what the future holds with JobKeeper.

Treasury is presently reviewing the $1500 per fortnight JobKeeper payment - a key support measure during the pandemic - even though it is not due to finish until September.

However, the results of the review won't be known until July 23, when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down an economic update.

"(They are) keeping it secret from us until after the by-election on July 4," McBain, a former mayor of Bega, told her supporters who had logged into the launch from across the seat.

"That's just not good enough."

She said almost every single person and business that shared stories with her on the campaign trail wanted the same thing.

"They want a plan," she said.

"A plan for local jobs, a plan to fix local roads ... a plan to fix mobile black spots, a plan to invest and protect hospitals and TAFE, and a plan to protect public service jobs."

Speaking from his home in Sydney for the launch, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese said the people of Eden-Monaro have gone through the "triple whammy" of drought, bushfires and the now the coronavirus pandemic.

"They have had the extra whack from government that simply hasn't come through for them,' Mr Albanese said.

"Kristy has Eden-Monaro in her veins. Kristy will be a strong voice in Canberra."

The by-election was called after sitting Labor MP Mike Kelly retired because of ill health.