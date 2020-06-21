National

Five new COVID-19 cases for NSW

By AAP Newswire

Australian residents returning from India - AAP

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours with all coming in overseas travellers.

Health NSW said that all five new patients were already in hotel quarantine.

It takes the state's coronavirus tally to 3,149, of those 1,836 have been travellers who acquired the virus overseas.

The five positive diagnoses came from 13,643 tests in the 24-hour period up until 8pm Saturday night.

"NSW Health would like to thank those with symptoms for coming forward, getting tested and ensuring cases in the community are identified as quickly as possible," NSW Health said in a statement.

NSW Health said they were treating 54 patients for COVID-19, none of which were in intensive care.

