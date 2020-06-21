National

$223m for WA infrastructure jobs plan

By AAP Newswire

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan

One thousand jobs will be available amid a $223 million joint federal and state investment in Western Australia's infrastructure sector.

A large portion of the funding will be used towards the Road Safety Improvement Program, aimed at improving some of the state's most dangerous roads, intersections and highways.

Areas of high priority are the Great Eastern and Bussell Highways, Exmouth Road and Toodyay Road.

Improving Thomas Road, a busy highway used by 19,000 motorists everyday, is also of great importance to the state government.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says $100 million will be invested in the state's roads over the next year.

"These works will improve road safety, saving lives and bolstering the resilience of the state's road networks, which is absolutely critical for our regional roads," he said.

"The package will immediately help support economic activity and WA jobs, and is another sign of the State and Commonwealth Governments working collaboratively in the interests of Western Australians."

Regional areas will also benefit through the widening, sealing or install of line markings in an attempt to reduce run-off-road crashes.

The package is primarily funded by the Commonwealth, with an investment of $176 million, partly funded with an input of $47 million from the WA government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the investment will help reinvigorate Perth in the post-virus economy.

"Overall this package is estimated to support more than 1,000 jobs during construction, which is absolutely fantastic news for locals and communities across the state."

