National

Qld says Melbourne’s a COVID-19 hotspot

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young - AAP

1 of 1

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne has prompted Queensland's health department to broaden the number of high-risk areas that force people into mandatory quarantine when returning from Victoria.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says the hotspots now include all 31 Local Government Areas in Greater Melbourne, as well as bordering areas of Murrindindi, Mitchell, Moorabool, Macedon Ranges and Greater Geelong.

The declaration comes as Victoria has recorded several straight days of double-digit cases and now has more than 100 active cases across the state.

Queensland has just three active cases.

Latest articles

Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash
Sport

Longwood Cup glory caps stellar weekend for Longwood greyhound trainer

Fans of Aussie rules football know the exploits of cult hero Fraser Gehrig. But punters of greyhound racing are only just learning the talents of Gehrig the dog after his stunning Longwood Cup win on Sunday. Named after the former AFL star forward...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

It’s not about how many times you can get hit, it’s about how many times you can get hit and keep moving forward. That is the mantra of the great Rocky Balboa played by actor Sylvester Stallone in the long-running movie franchise about the boxing...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic Labor sacks one minister, second quits

The Victorian Andrews government has lost two ministers after Adem Somyurek was sacked over branch stacking allegations and Robin Scott stood down.

AAP Newswire