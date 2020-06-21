Victorians cancel plans, businesses endure

The persistent rise of COVID-19 cases in Victoria means people must once again cancel social plans and struggling businesses must wait.

The government revealed on Saturday 25 new cases had been recorded across the state, following rises of 13, 18 and 21 cases over the three days prior.

"We are absolutely at risk of a second peak," Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Saturday.

"The danger of not acting now in terms of additional constraints at a household level is that those numbers will get beyond us, get beyond the ability of contact traces to follow everyone."

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes and gatherings outside the home will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs were set to expand their number of patrons from 20 to 50 on Monday, but this is now on hold - a blow to ailing businesses desperate for recovery.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues will be allowed to reopen for the first time but with a 20-person limit.

Victoria's case numbers are the highest they have been in more than two months.

More than half of the new cases since the end of April have come from family members spreading it to their relatives.

Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his frustration at families ignoring social distancing behind closed doors.

"It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state can, just because they want this to be over, pretend that it is," Mr Andrews said.

He said lockdowns of specific council areas or suburbs was a strategy at the government might have to use to target outbreaks.

The business sector said the delay to easing of restrictions would be "devastating".

"Businesses are already against the wall and this is another setback that will make or break struggling businesses," Victorian Chamber of Commerce head Paul Guerra said.

Victorian opposition leader Michael O'Brien said the premier had broken his promise to ease restrictions.

"It will mean that more Victorians will face unemployment," he said.