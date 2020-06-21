National

Two-hour rally for asylum seekers in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Protesters demanding the release of asylum seekers being held in a Brisbane hotel will have a two-hour window to rally publicly.

About 120 men are being detained at Kangaroo Point Central Hotel, where organisers had planned to rally throughout Sunday.

However, they'll be limited to a two-hour demonstration after police successfully applied to a Brisbane court to curb the rally.

They must now restrict themselves to side streets instead of Main Street, to ease disruptions to traffic, and must maintain a physical distance from each other.

Supporters have been camping outside the hotel and sometimes in the rain for more than a week to stop to the men being taken.

