Two-hour rally for asylum seekers in Qld

Two-hour rally for asylum seekers in QldBy AAP Newswire
Protesters demanding the release of asylum seekers being held in a Brisbane hotel will have a two-hour window to rally publicly.
About 120 men are being detained at Kangaroo Point Central Hotel, where organisers had planned to rally throughout Sunday.
However, they'll be limited to a two-hour demonstration after police successfully applied to a Brisbane court to curb the rally.
They must now restrict themselves to side streets instead of Main Street, to ease disruptions to traffic, and must maintain a physical distance from each other.
Supporters have been camping outside the hotel and sometimes in the rain for more than a week to stop to the men being taken.