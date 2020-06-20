National

Queries over Ann Marie Smith’s inheritance

By AAP Newswire

Ann Marie Smith - AAP

1 of 1

Irregular spending of about $70,000 from a large inheritance left to South Australian neglect victim Ann Marie Smith has sparked further investigations.

Major Crime detectives inspecting Ms Smith's finances to assess how she spent her money have found a number of irregularities.

An inheritance left to Ms Smith by her parents, who died in 2009, has eroded over time, police say.

"A concern has been identified in respect to two loans from small lending companies were taken out in Annie's name over the past six years," polcie said in a statement on Saturday.

"(They) were supposedly obtained for the purpose of travel and to buy a new car totalling $70,000. Those funds were not used for either of those purposes."

Major Crime officer Senior Sergeant Phil Neagle said because of Ms Smith's physical disability, it was "most unlikely" she would have obtained the loans without assistance from another person.

"They were significant loans. We know she did not travel or buy a new car after they were taken out, but the money is now gone,'' he said.

Some funds would have been spent on day-to-day expenses, but police say the total amount was disproportionate with Ms Smith's lifestyle and larger sums could not be accounted for.

"Ann may well have spent some of the money herself, but we are now trying to ascertain how much and if any has been removed unlawfully from her account and where it went," Sen Sgt Neagle said.

Latest articles

News

Kerbside collection change

Murray River residents will welcome a change in its kerbside bin collection from August 1. The district will migrate to a five day per week kerbside bin collection schedule, after many years of only having their waste, recycling and organics...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Pioneers celebrated

The pioneers who laid the foundations for the community of Deniliquin and district will be celebrated in a new book. The history book telling the stories of these pioneers is the latest project of Deniliquin Genealogy Society. One of the early...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Live music opportunities revived

The South West Music Concert Series is set to resume in July. The first two concerts after Coronavirus lockdown will be live stream performances. Later in the year, South West Music anticipates hosting two live performances at its Regional...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic Labor sacks one minister, second quits

The Victorian Andrews government has lost two ministers after Adem Somyurek was sacked over branch stacking allegations and Robin Scott stood down.

AAP Newswire