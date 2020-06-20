National

Traveller the sole new virus case in NSW

A returned traveller in hotel quarantine is the only new case of COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, health authorities say.

Almost 16,200 tests were carried out in the full day to 8pm on Friday, NSW Health said on Saturday.

The infected traveller took the state's total cases to 3144.

About 323 cases are active, including 56 being treated by NSW Health.

"As more restrictions are lifted, it is essential everyone maintains physical distancing of 1.5 metres and regularly washes their hands to minimise the risk of virus transmission," the health department said in a statement.

No cases are under investigation

