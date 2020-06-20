National

Concerns over Victoria coronavirus rise

By AAP Newswire

Virus - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's concerning rise in coronavirus cases this week has authorities vigilant as the next step to ease restrictions looms.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues are scheduled to reopen on Monday while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.

Thirteen new cases were recorded on Friday, 18 on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday, resulting in the state's biggest increase in more than a month.

While the rest of the country's COVID-19 infections decline, Victoria's active cases rose to 91 on Friday, up from 66 four weeks ago.

Authorities are relieved that they know the links to most of the cases - many of whom are returned travellers or linked to them.

"We're hoping that this isn't the beginning of a second wave and we're doing everything we absolutely can to make sure that that's not the case," Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said.

Overall, 1792 Victorians have been recorded with the virus, though 1680 have recovered.

Five people are in hospital, including two patients in intensive care. Nineteen people have died.

Latest articles

News

Drugs, weapons seized across three towns as part of cross-border operation

A 28-year-old man has faced court and four others were arrested as part of a cross-border strike force investigation into drug supply.

Shepparton News
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison
News

Gerri returns to the mix

Born into a large Toolamba orchard family, Gerri Griffin (nee Cross) went on to enjoy a 52-year career in pharmacy and life in Hamilton, western Victoria. When Covid-19 hit, the veteran chemist came out of semi-retirement to help out her local...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic Labor sacks one minister, second quits

The Victorian Andrews government has lost two ministers after Adem Somyurek was sacked over branch stacking allegations and Robin Scott stood down.

AAP Newswire