Wage rise slower for some low-paid workers

By AAP Newswire

Some of Australia's lowest-paid workers, including retail staff who have worked throughout the pandemic, must wait until next year for a $13 weekly pay rise.

The national minimum wage will increase by 1.75 per cent to $753.80 per week, the Fair Work Commission announced on Friday after its annual wage review.

But the change will be phased in from July 1, with frontline services personnel who have continued working during the coronavirus pandemic the first to receive the boost.

That group - which makes up about 25 per cent of the lowest paid workers, including some above the minimum wage - includes staff in healthcare and social assistance, some teachers and child care workers.

The pay rise will be rolled out on November 1 to industries more adversely impacted by COVID-19 measures, including construction and manufacturing, which make up about 40 per cent of the workforce.

It will go last to low-paid workers in the industries most affected by the pandemic, including retail, accommodation and food services, arts and recreation, aviation and tourism, on February 1, 2021.

They make up about 35 per cent of the workforce.

Peak union body the ACTU fought for a four per cent rise this year, while business groups had argued the minimum wage should be frozen until mid-2021 to enable people impacted by the coronavirus-driven downturn to find jobs.

Although disappointed the pay rise won't hit all industries immediately, the Australian Council of Trade Unions is relieved the wage freeze proposal has been knocked back.

