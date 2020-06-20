National

Hackers recycle code used against Canberra

By AAP Newswire

Some of the same computer code and tactics used in a cyber attack revealed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison were used in a February 2019 hack into Parliament House.

Mr Morrison has called for a renewed focus on cyber security in government and business as he briefed reporters on Friday about a large-scale attack by a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor".

While Mr Morrison was reluctant to point to a source, experts believe China is behind the attack.

Sean Duca, a cyber security expert from Palo Alto Networks, said the attacks bore similarities to the February 2019 assault on the Parliament House system, also blamed on China.

"We found in analysing the code itself ... the attackers had reused a lot of the code that had been used by other people in the past," Mr Duca told the ABC.

"And one particular tool that was used was a tool that was actually used in the February 2019 attack against Parliament House."

He said it was important every Australian organisation step up their security, patching systems and using multifactor authentication and biometrics.

"Australia is definitely a leading country around driving a digital economy, but there's attackers out there looking to try and disrupt our economy, and also disrupt our livelihoods," he said.

"We need to think about better, smarter ways of trying to do this."

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said the attack was "95 per cent or more" likely to have been launched from China.

This was because of the scale and intensity of the attack, he told AAP.

He said China was very interested in learning how Australian governments and businesses work, what policy is being developed and who are the key decision makers.

The decision to raise concerns over cyber security comes at a time of growing friction between Australia and China, which have fallen out over the origin of the coronavirus, trade and most recently, the death sentence handed to an Australian drug smuggler.

Mr Morrison said the investigations conducted so far have not revealed any large-scale personal data breaches.

