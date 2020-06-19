National

Basin plan needs federal change: NSW govt

By AAP Newswire

The NSW government has threatened not to attend future ministerial council meetings with Murray-Darling Basin states if they're not prepared to honest.

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey on Friday said the state will not be able to meet Basin Plan timetables and federal legislative change is needed.

"There is no plan that can be met, at this point, in 2024," Ms Pavey told reporters in Sydney.

A media release from Ms Pavey said South Australia, Queensland and the ACT were unwilling to discuss amending the plan to adjust implementation time frames at a meeting on Friday.

"There is no point in having any more ministerial council meetings with the other states if they're not prepared to be open and honest," Ms Pavey said.

She said the federal water minister was "understanding and sympathetic" and NSW would continue to have conversations with him, as she expected Victoria would too.

The plan needed to be fixed at a federal level, Ms Pavey said.

"We want the federal government to take the opportunity to make changes, to make amendments to the plan that fit our communities," she said.

"If they don't, there is no plan. We're not meeting the plan, because we won't be able to meet those requirements that are in the legislation."

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has repeatedly threatened to take NSW out of the water-sharing agreement.

