Night in custody over Macquarie poster

By AAP Newswire

The statue of Governor Lachlan Macquarie

A man has spent a night behind bars after allegedly damaging the statue of former NSW governor Lachlan Macquarie in Sydney's Hyde Park.

Police patrolling the park on Thursday evening allegedly found Stephen John Langford, 51, attaching a poster to the statue.

He was also found with glue, scissors and additional copies of the poster, police allege.

Langford was charged with damaging property, wilfully damaging or defacing a protected place and being a convicted person found with intent to commit a serious offence.

A Central Local Court magistrate on Friday released him without conditions.

The matter is due back at Downing Centre Local Court on July 6.

