Bid to stop Vic brumby cull fails in court

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's brumby cull once again has been given the green light after a cattleman lost his bid to protect the animals.

Omeo man Philip Maguire was fighting to stop the animals from being shot in the state's Alpine National Park.

He claimed an earlier decision was wrong and he had a "special interest" in having the animals on or near his land, which abutted the park.

Parks Victoria should have consulted about changes to the control method which included a new "kill policy", lawyer Anthony Strahan said.

It was a controversial decision and not engaging in community consultation did not allow for a "depth of views" to be expressed, he told the Court of Appeal justices.

But the judges rejected this argument on Friday.

"The applicant lacks standing and consequently leave to appeal is refused," Chief Justice Anne Ferguson said.

Mr Maguire was ordered to pay the costs of Parks Victoria.

