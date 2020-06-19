National

Melbourne serial rape suspect granted bail

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the Supreme Court in Melbourne (file image) - AAP

An accused rapist who allegedly targeted drunk women near popular Melbourne nightspots has been bailed.

Karl Bacash is charged with raping three vulnerable women in separate instances between 2017 and 2018.

The 56-year-old was granted bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday, a month after a magistrate ordered the accused rapist remain locked up.

He's charged with four counts of rape, six of sexual assault and two counts of drugging women.

One 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped on the side of an Oakleigh road after being picked up near Richmond in April 2017.

Prosecutors said another woman, 34, was offered a lift at Fitzroy in January 2018 and given a white powdered substance before being raped at Bacash's home.

He also allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted and raped a 24-year-old woman a month later.

Justice John Champion granted Bacash bail on strict conditions, including a curfew, and restricted his movements to his home suburb.

Justice Champion said the allegations against the 56-year-old involved some disturbing elements.

While he is alleged to have targeted vulnerable women after nights out, the judge said Bacash did not pose a risk to the wider community.

