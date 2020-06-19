Daughter denies murdering Sydney mum

A woman has formally denied murdering her mother with knives in their western Sydney home.

"Not guilty to murder, not guilty to murder," Jessica Camilleri, 26, told the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

Camilleri was arrested in July 2019 after her mother Rita, 57, was found dead in their St Clair home.

Police at the time alleged the women had argued before the dispute turned violent and neighbours raised the alarm.

The matter is due to return to the same court on July 20 for a pre-trial hearing.