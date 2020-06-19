National

NSW Labor MP stands aside after report

By AAP Newswire

NSW Labor MP Julia Finn, - AAP

NSW Labor MP Julia Finn will stand aside from shadow cabinet over an allegation she breached party rules.

It comes after news of a report into alleged branch stacking in western Sydney, authored by former Queensland Labor secretary Evan Moorhead, broke in the media this week.

The report suggests seven party members engaged in unworthy conduct and evidence had been found that meeting records were falsified at several branches, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Ms Finn was reportedly alleged to have breached party rules but no action was recommended against her.

The Granville MP and opposition spokeswoman for consumer protection and carers maintained her innocence when she announced on Friday that she would stand aside from shadow cabinet.

Ms Finn said she had asked NSW Labor's internal tribunal to "urgently consider matters raised about me in an anonymous dossier and in the Moorhead independent review".

She said the Moorhead report had found no wrongdoing.

Ms Finn in a previous statement on Thursday said the investigation considered an ALP branch meeting in 2014 before she became an MP.

She had passed on her apologies as she was unlikely to make the meeting because of her schedule but was "pleasantly surprised" to arrive before it finished and signed the attendance book.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay on Thursday said she had accepted Ms Finn's explanation.

"In regard to Julia, there was no finding of unworthy conduct," Ms McKay said.

"I have met with Julia a number of times, she's provided an explanation and I am satisfied by that explanation."

