Livestock ship departs WA for Middle East

By AAP Newswire

Animal welfare protesters on the dock where the Al Kuwait was moored

The coronavirus-afflicted Al Kuwait livestock ship has begun its delayed departure from Western Australia, carrying more than 33,000 sheep to the Middle East.

It comes as WA recorded no new coronavirus cases on Friday. It leaves the state with two active cases, both in hotel quarantine.

The Al Kuwait arrived in Fremantle on May 22, but was held up after more than 20 crew contracted COVID-19 following a voyage from the United Arab Emirates.

The outbreak meant the ship could not leave WA before the Commonwealth's northern summer live export ban began on June 1.

A required exemption was subsequently granted, with strict conditions forcing the number of sheep on board to be slashed from the originally planned 56,000.

Animals Australia lost a last-ditch Federal Court appeal against the live export, while Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie had a similar federal parliament motion rejected.

Stormy weather further delayed the vessel from leaving as scheduled on Wednesday.

"With a lightly stocked vessel, large swells could have caused injury and poor animal welfare outcomes," Rural Export and Trading WA said in a statement on Friday.

The ship is carrying 49 people including a federal government accredited veterinarian, two stockpeople and an independent observer.

Australia's live export ban was introduced this year after thousands of sheep died from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

RETWA said it had taken steps to mitigate heat stress risks, including removing heavier sheep that could be less heat tolerant, not loading specific areas of the vessel and seeking regular expert input on weather routing and animal physiology.

"The unforeseen and exceptional circumstances that COVID-19 has caused is unprecedented; this exemption is sensible regulation in action," general manager Mike Gordon said.

"We are confident the Al Kuwait's modern design and ventilation in addition to the risk mitigations in place will deliver a good voyage."

The ship is expected to arrive in Kuwait on July 1.

