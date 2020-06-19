National

Court staffer who misused job faces jail

By AAP Newswire

Sara Borg leaves the County Court - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian court staffer and aspiring lawyer who hacked a work computer to make a fake intervention order has been told to prepare for jail.

Sara Borg worked at as a registrar at Melbourne's Werribee Magistrates Court when she made herself out to be a friend's lawyer and helped him pressure his ex-partner for shared custody of their child.

Borg insisted a fellow court staffer go to lunch before using their login details to create a fake intervention order in October 2018.

She sent it to South Australian police to serve on her friend's ex-girlfriend, which authorities tried to do before realising the document was a fake.

Borg was warned in the County Court of Victoria on Friday she faced jail time, after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office and two of unauthorised access with the intent to commit a serious offence.

She also admitted to making and using a false document.

A month before creating the fake intervention order, Borg accessed and passed on court information about a tradie who visited her sister's house.

Her barrister, Fiona Todd, had argued the mum of two had already been punished through humiliating media coverage, the loss of her court job and a subsequent justice department role.

She did not want to be separated from her school-aged child, but Judge Fran Dalziel was not persuaded and indicated she intended to impose a prison term.

Ms Todd said Borg's misuse of her job was always doomed to be discovered and she was mentally frail at the time.

The woman had long acted as a "willing saviour" for others in need but took this to extreme and illegal lengths, the barrister said.

Borg had been studying law at the time, but acknowledged her crimes had brought her legal aspirations undone.

Judge Dalziel agreed to delay sentencing to allow Borg to spend the next few weeks with her family during school holidays and work out how she could bring her young baby into prison with her.

She is due to learn her punishment on July 16.

Latest articles

Soccer

Phoenix not cleared but book Sydney flight

Wellington Phoenix have booked a flight to Sydney to resume their A-League campaign despite having not received the go-ahead from Australian authorities.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Real, Alaves victorious in Spain’s La Liga

Real Madrid have kept up the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 3-0 home win over Valencia, while Real Sociedad suffered a 2-0 loss at Alaves.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aussie duo key to Brighton’s EPL battle

A full program of EPL fixtures returns this weekend with Socceroos pair Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy key men in Brighton’s battle for survival.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire