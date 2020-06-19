RP doc didn’t think passenger had virus

A Ruby Princess passenger who contracted COVID-19 on board says the ship's senior doctor told him she did not believe he had the virus when he presented with symptoms.

Anthony Londero was one of two passengers transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital via ambulance in the early hours of March 19 after the cruise ship docked in Sydney.

On Friday, Mr Londero told the NSW special commission of inquiry he experienced a sore throat about three days into the cruise, which turned into headaches and muscle pain as he, his wife and some friends were sightseeing in New Zealand.

He received a note under the door of his cabin on March 16 asking anyone with specific respiratory symptoms to present to the ship's clinic.

Mr Londero said the senior doctor, Ilse von Watzdorf, swabbed him for influenza as she thought this was exacerbating his pre-existing heart condition.

"She said 'I don't believe you have the coronavirus' but when the flu swab came back negative she said ... 'I don't think they're going to be happy with us' because it wasn't the flu," Mr Londero said on Friday.

"Did you understand who the 'they' was she was referring to?" counsel assisting Richard Beasley SC asked.

"No, I don't, I'm sorry," Mr Londero replied.

"I at that stage didn't have sneezing or coughing ... I was breathing fine so I didn't believe I had it (coronavirus) either."

Mr Londero told the inquiry he spent the next three nights in the hospital ward on the ship and was told on March 18 he would be transported off the ship by ambulance to RPA.

He was swabbed for COVID-19 while on the ship.

"I was very apprehensive about going into the hospital because I was concerned about being put with people who had the coronavirus," he said.

Mr Londero was told he had tested positive to COVID-19 on March 20 and spent eight days at RPA before being transported to a "virtual hospital" set up in a hostel in Summer Hill in Sydney.

"I don't know how I contracted it and I'm just at a loss," he said.

The inquiry continues.