Dead NSW off-duty cop an expectant father

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Sydney's northwest has been identified as an off-duty police officer who was expecting his first child.

NSW Police Constable Aaron Vidal, 28, died on Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a ute in Rouse Hill while travelling home from work.

Police will allege in court the driver of the ute ran a red light at an intersection.

He leaves behind a pregnant fiancee.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a statement Const Vidal had been recognised within the force for his commitment to protecting the community.

"On two occasions, he had been formally recognised for good police work by members of the community, which shows that he was held in high regard by not only his peers, but the community he served," Mr Fuller said in the statement on Friday.

Police Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said Const Vidal worked alongside his father David, a duty officer, at the Day Street Police Station in Sydney's CBD.

Const Vidal had been confirmed as a constable in December 2018 and was attached to the force's "proactive crime team".

"He was a man of service - he was a member of the armed forces before he joined the police force and really, a 28-year-old young man on the journey of life," Mr Loy said.

"There's a lot of people around that young lady (Const Vidal's fiancee) today, also his father, and he has five other siblings - so it's a big family.

"Police deal with tragedy and trauma but when we lose a young officer in really such a wasteful way in some respects ... it really hits us in the heart."

The 37-year-old ute driver from The Ponds who allegedly struck Const Vidal's motorcycle is due to appear in Blacktown Local Court on Friday charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.