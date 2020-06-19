National

Government offers universities more places

By AAP Newswire

QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is offering universities more places for expected soaring numbers of undergraduates, but at a cost to students.

It wants to steer young Australians into degrees that lead to jobs and will more than double the cost of humanities studies to do so.

Universities are anticipating record numbers of applications for study in 2021 as the reality of the coronavirus-driven recession bites young people worst of all.

Youth unemployment has soared to 16.1 per cent, with young people's jobs making up 45 per cent of those lost in May.

Education Minister Dan Tehan will outline the coalition's latest plan for rejigging university funding in a speech to the National Press Club on Friday.

He is offering to increase the number of university places by 39,000 over the next three years, rising to 100,000 more by 2030.

The coalition had effectively capped places over the past couple of years by freezing its funding at 2018 levels.

The trade-off in the new deal is changing what students and taxpayers pay.

A three-year humanities degree would more than double in cost for students, from about $20,000 now to $43,500.

The government's contribution would drop to $3300.

Fees for law degrees, typically four years, would jump from $44,620 now to $58,000.

Conversely, the government would pay more and charge students less for courses it says are more likely to lead to jobs.

Agriculture and maths fees would drop from nearly $28,600 over three years to $11,100.

Fees would also be cut for teaching, nursing, clinical psychology, science, health, architecture, IT, engineering and English courses.

Those doing the more expensive degrees will be able to cut their costs by taking up courses in the cheaper, more "useful" areas.

"We are encouraging students to embrace diversity and not think about their education as a siloed degree," Mr Tehan will say.

"So if you want to study history, also think about studying English. If you want to study philosophy, also think about studying a language. If you want to study law, also think about studying IT."

Mr Tehan will seek to head off scare campaigns like those seen when his predecessor Christopher Pyne sought to deregulate university fees by promising there will be no $100,000 degrees under the plan.

No existing student will pay more.

He is putting pressure on universities to back the plan, which he says was designed in consultation with leaders from the sector.

The National Union of Students condemned the government's plan, saying universities were not "job factories".

"While the lowering of fees in specific degrees is a positive opportunity for some students, this move is at the expense of hundreds of thousands of young people who have chosen to study a degree that the government doesn't deem worthy enough," the union said in a statement.

Latest articles

News

Gerri returns to the mix

Born into a large Toolamba orchard family, Gerri Griffin (nee Cross) went on to enjoy a 52-year career in pharmacy and life in Hamilton, western Victoria. When Covid-19 hit, the veteran chemist came out of semi-retirement to help out her local...

Shepparton News
News

People step up to the plate for FoodShare

The Shepparton community has again stepped up to the plate to deliver a spectacular result for Shepparton FoodShare’s annual fundraiser. Just eight weeks ago, the essential volunteer-run food rescue and distribution service was set to cancel its...

John Lewis
News

Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry Shepparton Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts? I would like to see Damian Drum...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire