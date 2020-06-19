National

Concern as Victoria’s COVID-19 cases rise

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in Victoria could be in doubt if the number of new cases in the state continues to rise, the state's deputy chief health officer has warned.

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Thursday, including eight cases of community transmission, bringing the state's total to 1780.

About 80 cases remain active.

Six cases of the new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, one is connected to an existing outbreak and a further three remain under investigation.

It comes after Victoria recorded 21 cases on Wednesday, the state's biggest increase in more than a month.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said authorities still plan to relax restrictions on Monday, though a lot can happen in the meantime.

"Monday is not that far away. The plan is to continue to ease those restrictions on Monday, but a lot can happen in five days," Dr van Diemen told reporters on Thursday.

"We don't want to take any chances and if it does continue to climb, we will be taking all of that into account when we decide whether or not to ease further on Monday."

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues will reopen on Monday, while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.

Latest articles

News

Gerri returns to the mix

Born into a large Toolamba orchard family, Gerri Griffin (nee Cross) went on to enjoy a 52-year career in pharmacy and life in Hamilton, western Victoria. When Covid-19 hit, the veteran chemist came out of semi-retirement to help out her local...

Shepparton News
News

People step up to the plate for FoodShare

The Shepparton community has again stepped up to the plate to deliver a spectacular result for Shepparton FoodShare’s annual fundraiser. Just eight weeks ago, the essential volunteer-run food rescue and distribution service was set to cancel its...

John Lewis
News

Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry Shepparton Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts? I would like to see Damian Drum...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire
National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire