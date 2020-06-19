Concern as Victoria’s COVID-19 cases rise

Plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in Victoria could be in doubt if the number of new cases in the state continues to rise, the state's deputy chief health officer has warned.

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Thursday, including eight cases of community transmission, bringing the state's total to 1780.

About 80 cases remain active.

Six cases of the new cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, one is connected to an existing outbreak and a further three remain under investigation.

It comes after Victoria recorded 21 cases on Wednesday, the state's biggest increase in more than a month.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said authorities still plan to relax restrictions on Monday, though a lot can happen in the meantime.

"Monday is not that far away. The plan is to continue to ease those restrictions on Monday, but a lot can happen in five days," Dr van Diemen told reporters on Thursday.

"We don't want to take any chances and if it does continue to climb, we will be taking all of that into account when we decide whether or not to ease further on Monday."

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues will reopen on Monday, while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.