Economists say jobless numbers yet to peak

By AAP Newswire

Economists believe the sharp rise in the jobless rate still has further to go, particularly when coronavirus support measures are unwound.

The unemployment rate spiked to its highest level in nearly two decades at 7.1 per cent in May as a further 227,700 people lost their job.

May's monthly drop in the number of people employed is the second largest on record, after nearly 600,000 were sacked in April, figures released on Thursday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.

Another poor set of figures had been expected as a result of nationwide lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted it would be around two years before the economy returns to where it was before the pandemic hit.

The jobless rate has been skewed by the JobKeeper wage subsidy, which has kept people in a job even if they are not actually working

Many people have also pulled out of the labour market completely, so they are not registered as unemployed.

This has resulted in a fall in the participation rate, of people either in or seeking work, to its lowest level since 2001.

The ABS says if all the 835,000 who had lost their job in the past two months were still actively seeking work, the jobless rate would have been 11.3 per cent.

JP Morgan economist Tom Kennedy anticipates that changes to JobKeeper and JobSeeker eligibility, following the review being undertaken by Treasury, will force unemployment higher.

"We retain the view that unemployment will continue to push higher, peaking just above nine per cent in (the second half of 2020)," Mr Kennedy said in a note to clients.

Royal Bank of Canada head of Australian and New Zealand strategy Su-Lin Ong also expects the unemployment rate will continue to rise, peaking at 8-8.5 per cent by the end of 2020.

"The unemployment rate is likely to remain elevated in 2021, with our year-end target at 7-7.5 per cent," Ms Ong said.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy has forecast the unemployment rate reaching eight per cent by September.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will release an economic update on July 23.

