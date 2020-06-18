National

Duo face Vic court over 360kg ice seizure

By AAP Newswire

Signage at Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image)

Two men have faced a Melbourne court after federal police seized more than 360kg of ice found in a furniture shipping container.

Malaysian nationals Jit Meng Goh and Soon Huat Chan, both 44, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

They're accused of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

It's the first time in custody for them. Neither sought bail during the brief hearing.

Lawyers for each of them noted they had difficulty with English. Chan also required medication for high blood pressure, his lawyer said.

The pair, and a 36-year-old Patterson Lakes man who faced court on Wednesday night, are due to return to court for a committal mention in November.

