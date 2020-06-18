National

Rookies, returnee named for Vic cabinet

By AAP Newswire

Natalie Hutchins - AAP

A former Victorian minister will rejoin Premier Daniel Andrews' cabinet, which will also welcome two newcomers, after the branch stacking scandal led to three ministry departures.

Natalie Hutchins held several ministerial portfolios between 2014 and 2018, before stepping out of cabinet to focus on her family following the death of her husband Stephen.

She is now returning to the fold, almost 10 years after being elected to the lower house.

Mr Andrews commended Ms Hutchins' "remarkable courage and conviction".

"Her return to cabinet is testament to that tenacity and we are extraordinarily proud to welcome her back," he said.

Upper House MP Shaune Leane will make his cabinet debut, after serving as President of the Legislative Council since 2018.

He was an electrician and union representative before entering parliament almost 15 years ago.

Mr Andrews announced earlier in the week that member for Essendon Danny Pearson would become a minister.

The father of five, who entered parliament in 2014, has been Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier.

The portfolios for the three new ministers are yet to be revealed.

The small business, local government, consumer affairs, gaming and liquor regulation, suburban development and veterans portfolios are up for grabs.

The appointments come after Adem Somyurek was booted from cabinet on Monday.

An expose first aired by Nine on Sunday night revealed then-Labor heavyweight Mr Somyurek was allegedly involved in "industrial scale" branch stacking, using his own cash and the help of parliamentary staff.

He was also caught in recordings using vile language about colleagues and staff.

His right-faction allies and co-ministers Marlene Kairouz and Robin Scott later resigned from cabinet, following allegations their staff were connected to Mr Somyurek's efforts.

Mr Somyurek denies the allegations, while Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott have vowed to clear their names

