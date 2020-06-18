National

Pedophile took students to nudist beach

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

A pedophile teacher took boys to a Melbourne nudist beach, plied them with booze and sexually abused them.

One complained to a nun in the 1980s that John Paul College teacher Desmond Casey was "doing stuff" to them, only to be shrugged off.

The 73-year-old former teacher has been jailed for up to six years and three months for abusing three classmates at the Frankston college more than 30 years ago.

Casey groomed students who were being picked on, repeatedly took them to nudist beaches and swan naked with them, and gave them booze and pornographic magazines.

After a day at the beach, he took one boy, aged between 13 and 14, back home and raped him with a candle.

The teacher also targeted the boy's friend and took the duo swimming naked and then back to his home, where he gave them lubricant and condoms to "practise".

He played a "game" with another student at a local pool which involved pulling down their pants and abusing them underwater.

Casey went on to rape them in a car park, at his own sister's house and at the nudist beach.

When caught more than 30 years later, the former teacher blamed the abuse on confusion about his own sexuality.

Victorian County Court Judge Gregory Lyon was blunt when he sentenced the pedophile on Thursday to a non-parole period of three years and three months.

"Make no mistake, pedophilia is not ascribable to a confusion about sexuality," the judge said.

"You set your moral compass to zero. Your actions deserve the denunciation of the community."

Casey pleaded guilty to eight charges, including indecently assaulting a male under the age of 16, gross indecency with a person under the age of 16, and the sexual penetration of a person between the ages of 10 and 16 between 1980 and 1986.

Judge Lyon said it had been "harrowing" to listen to one former student speak about the effects of the abuse.

"It must indeed have been harrowing to live it," he added.

"Your harm to them was real and profound."

Casey trained as a religious brother, but left the order at the age of 26 and starting teaching.

His wife and children gave the court glowing character references that didn't canvass his crimes at all.

After he was caught, he told a psychologist he was "appalled" at his behaviour and wished he'd realised the harm it caused the students and their families.

"I've done my best so far to avoid using the word 'victim'," Judge Lyon said.

"Each of these persons may have been the target of your abuse, but I hope that they each have the ability to heal and put what you did behind them."

