National

‘Merciless’ Vic killer jailed for 33 years

By AAP Newswire

General view of the Supreme Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne man who "mercilessly and brutally" bashed his housemate to death over two hours has been jailed for 33 years.

Daniel Hounslow bashed 49-year-old Micah Kawalek up to 40 times and tried to strangle him with a dressing gown cord at Wyndham Vale in March last year.

"You acted on a deep seated hatred you irrationally felt for him," Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tinney said on Thursday.

"You beat him mercilessly and brutally in excess of two hours."

The 42-year-old killer had eight rape convictions and other violent offence convictions at the time of the murder.

Mr Kawalek's widow labelled the killer's actions as "demonic" and said he spread "crazy stories" about her husband.

"Not only did you kill my husband but you killed me emotionally," she previously told the court.

Hounslow was jailed for 33 years and must serve at least 26 before he is eligible for parole.

Latest articles

News

Avenel school’s mission to bring books to the entire community

Avenel Primary School is on a mission to bring the magic of books to the entire community. For the past month the school has been raising funds to transform its school library with ultimate plans of opening the library up to the wider Avenel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Christmas joy already for small towns

Santa came early for Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum on Tuesday night, with Greater Shepparton City Council distributing grant money for Christmas decorations. Each will receive $2000 to bring the festive joy to the small towns. According to the...

James Bennett
News

Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue. In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire