National

Visa cancellation shocks Australian man

By AAP Newswire

Signage for the Federal Court of Australia (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Edward McHugh had no idea he wasn't an Australian citizen until he was about to be deported.

He was raised in Australia, lived in Indigenous communities, is recognised as an Aboriginal Australian by community elders, has a Queensland birth certificate and was issued an Australian passport listing his nationality as Australian.

But Mr McHugh was born in the Cook Islands as a New Zealand citizen. He never knew his father and was abandoned by his mother shortly after his birth.

Kevin and Maryanne McHugh brought him to Australia when he was six and officially adopted him at seven. He had no idea they weren't his birth parents until 2013. He was 45.

He was blindsided in 2018 when he learned his visa had been cancelled on character grounds, and that he'd be deported to New Zealand, a place he'd never lived and where he had no connection.

He asked the immigration minister to overturn the visa cancellation.

It was noted that most of the offending that led to Mr McHugh's visa being cancelled was "minor and due to poor decision making and unfortunate circumstances", but his application was refused.

So he went to the Federal Court.

Justice Stewart Anderson on Thursday ruled the refusal legally unreasonable, and ordered the decision be sent back to the minister for a fresh decision.

Alan Tudge is acting as immigration minister while David Coleman is on personal leave.

Justice Anderson found the minister's decision not to revoke the visa cancellation "failed to consider the applicant's clear and significant representations that he was an Australian citizen".

Mr McHugh was subject to an "absorbed person visa". His adoption in 1976 pre-dated legislation that automatically conferred Australian citizenship on those who are adopted.

Court documents reveal Mr McHugh was sent a letter in late 2013 saying his visa might be cancelled, and another in 2014 confirming that it wouldn't be.

He said he was living rough and didn't receive those letters.

His passport was made void in February 2018 and two months later his visa was cancelled. He is currently in immigration detention.

Latest articles

World

Top US, China diplomats meet amid strains

Amid disputes over coronavirus, trade, a Hong Kong security law and the treatment of Muslim Uighers, the top diplomats of the US and China have met in Hawaii.

AAP Newswire
World

Quarantine bungles grow COVID fears in NZ

New Zealand’s health system has failed in its duties to carry out a safe quarantine regime according to the health minister.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ GDP slides backwards 1.6 per cent

COVID-19 has delivered New Zealand a 1.6 per cent first quarter hit to GDP.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire