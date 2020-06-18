Ex-magistrate could be freed after appeal

National
Ex-magistrate could be freed after appealBy AAP Newswire
An ex-Sydney magistrate has had his jail sentence slashed after challenging his penalty for indecently assaulting a teenage boy.
Graeme Bryan Curran had two of his seven convictions, linked to offences in the 1980s, quashed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday.
In August last year Curran was sentenced to two years and four months in jail with a non-parole period of 16 months, after a jury found him guilty of seven of nine counts.
However, that was reduced to 16 months with a non-parole period of nine months.
With time served, Curran will be eligible for parole immediately.