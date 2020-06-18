National

Ex-magistrate could be freed after appeal

By AAP Newswire

Graeme Curran (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An ex-Sydney magistrate has had his jail sentence slashed after challenging his penalty for indecently assaulting a teenage boy.

Graeme Bryan Curran had two of his seven convictions, linked to offences in the 1980s, quashed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

In August last year Curran was sentenced to two years and four months in jail with a non-parole period of 16 months, after a jury found him guilty of seven of nine counts.

However, that was reduced to 16 months with a non-parole period of nine months.

With time served, Curran will be eligible for parole immediately.

Latest articles

World

Top US, China diplomats meet amid strains

Amid disputes over coronavirus, trade, a Hong Kong security law and the treatment of Muslim Uighers, the top diplomats of the US and China have met in Hawaii.

AAP Newswire
World

Quarantine bungles grow COVID fears in NZ

New Zealand’s health system has failed in its duties to carry out a safe quarantine regime according to the health minister.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ GDP slides backwards 1.6 per cent

COVID-19 has delivered New Zealand a 1.6 per cent first quarter hit to GDP.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire