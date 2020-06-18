National

Data bill raises death penalty concerns

By AAP Newswire

Surveillance cameras outside the ASIO headquarters in Canberra - AAP

1 of 1

Proposed laws allowing Australian police and spies to share information with foreign powers have raised fears they could be used to pursue the death penalty.

The parliamentary human rights committee's alarm over a proposed new data sharing bill is among a number of concerns raised about a swathe of new legislation.

Under the proposed laws, Australia would be able to access personal data held in other countries and vice versa.

But the committee's latest report warns the bill would broaden the types of offences Australian authorities are permitted to share data on, including those that could result in a death sentence.

Deputy chair Graham Perrett told parliament on Wednesday the data could also be used against people to torture them.

"The bill as currently drafted does not specifically prohibit mutual assistance where it might lead to the imposition of the death penalty," he said.

The committee recommended Australia get assurances the data won't be used to pursue the death penalty before handing it over to foreign powers.

International treaties bar Australia from exposing people overseas to a death sentence.

Australia lobbies internationally against the death penalty, recently protesting against China's plans to execute Australian man Karm Gilespie.

Mr Perrett said the bill doesn't allow the Australian public to officially raise privacy concerns.

The committee is also alarmed by a proposal to allow Australian intelligence agencies to detain 14-year-olds and plant bugs without a warrant.

Attorney-General Christian Porter would be able to sign off on warrants to detain youngsters without needing approval from a judge.

This raised "particular concerns" about the separation of parliament and the courts.

Lawyers could also be booted from interview rooms if they were too disruptive, with the committee saying this could see children left on their own.

Latest articles

World

Top US, China diplomats meet amid strains

Amid disputes over coronavirus, trade, a Hong Kong security law and the treatment of Muslim Uighers, the top diplomats of the US and China have met in Hawaii.

AAP Newswire
World

Quarantine bungles grow COVID fears in NZ

New Zealand’s health system has failed in its duties to carry out a safe quarantine regime according to the health minister.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ GDP slides backwards 1.6 per cent

COVID-19 has delivered New Zealand a 1.6 per cent first quarter hit to GDP.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic schools deemed safe despite closures

A third Victorian school has been closed after another student tested positive to COVID-19, while two known clusters continue growing.

AAP Newswire